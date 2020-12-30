Ranveer-Deepika, Ranbir-Alia holiday together in Rajasthan ahead of New Year 2021

2020 has been rough year for Padukone, after her name cropped up in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus while probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Clearly, a vacation can help rejuvenate before heading into the New Year.

Ranbir has also been MIA from the screen space. Not to mention, his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also passed away earlier this year.

The family escaped tinsel town for a much-needed quality time.

On work front, Ranveer will next star in "83", "Sooryavanshi", and "Cirkus".

Meanwhile, Deepika is awaiting the release of the cricket drama 83, and is also working in director Shakun Batra's untitled next film.

Ranbir and Alia will together be seen in the upcoming film "Brahmastra". Besides that, he will also be seen in "Shamshera".

On the other hand, Alia will be featured in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "RRR".