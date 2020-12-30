Ranveer-Deepika, Ranbir-Alia holiday together in Rajasthan ahead of New Year 2021

Bollywood power couples Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are officially holidaying together in Rajasthan.
They have been accompanied by Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, who recovered from COVID-19 recently which she infected while working on her comeback film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who came with her husband and daughter.
Neetu and Riddhima shared some cosy moments from a bonfire during their stay in Jaipur.
Check out the pictures below.
2020 has been rough year for Padukone, after her name cropped up in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus while probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Clearly, a vacation can help rejuvenate before heading into the New Year.
Ranbir has also been MIA from the screen space. Not to mention, his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also passed away earlier this year.
The family escaped tinsel town for a much-needed quality time.
On work front, Ranveer will next star in "83", "Sooryavanshi", and "Cirkus".
Meanwhile, Deepika is awaiting the release of the cricket drama 83, and is also working in director Shakun Batra's untitled next film.
Ranbir and Alia will together be seen in the upcoming film "Brahmastra". Besides that, he will also be seen in "Shamshera".
On the other hand, Alia will be featured in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "RRR".