Ranu Mondal records 'Aashiqui mein teri' recreation for Himesh Reshammiya

Mumbai: Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal has recorded a recreation of singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya's song "Aashiqui Mein Teri".

Shared an Instagram video from the recording session on Monday, Reshammiya wrote: "Production of the song is in progress, this is just a scratch. Thank you dear people of the globe for bringing this unadulterated smile on Ranuji's face. Her versitality and confidence is growing with each song... 'Aashiqui Mein Teri' from 'Happy Hardy and Heer' is a proof. Lots of love, wishing all of you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Mondal became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number "Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai" on a railway platform went viral on the internet.

It also paved the way for her phenomenal rise from a street singer to a debutante playback singer in Bollywood.