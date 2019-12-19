Rani Mukherji's 'Mardaani ' franchise becomes a trilogy

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 has just released and have been doing well at box office. The first time director Gopi Putharan reveals that he is willing to do the third part in Mardaani series.

Gopi says," We will surely do Mardaani 3 because the kind of love and appreciation we have got from the audiences is very encouraging. But as I have said before the correct subject and the release of that subject has to happen. Once it happens,we will do it."

Mardaani's first part released nearly five years ago and it got good reviews as well as it did well at box office. The first part was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and written by Gopi. Gopi took over as director in second film.