Rani Mukerji's 'Mehendi' co-star Faraaz Khan dies at 46

On October 14, it was revealed that Faraaz, 46, who starred opposite Rani Mukerji in the 1998 release "Mehndi" and also toplined Vikram Bhatt's 1996 thriller "Fareb", suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. He developed pneumonia as a consequence of the seizures. He was battling for life at a hospital in Bengaluru.

"Faraaz was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucus and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia," the family said in the statement.

The family started a fundraiser for the actor and managed to raise over Rs 14 lakh.

"The doctors are trying their best to get him out of danger but that will require another 7-10 days of critical care...It has been years since Faraaz has worked in films. And 25 lakh is a huge amount to be arranged. We have a simple life and earn our living with our job and enjoy spending the weekends with our family," the family added.

It was also reported that Faraaz received help from superstar Salman Khan who paid for his medical bills.

The news was shared by actress Kashmera Shah who took to Instagram and wrote, “You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills.”