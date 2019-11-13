Rani Mukerji’s Mardani 2 trailer out tomorrow

The source elaborates, “The trailer is highly exciting and is sure to generate tremendous buzz for the film. Just like the first part, the content of Mardaani 2 is very disturbing and violent. But it is needed and is not added just for the heck of it. Mardaani was a rare adults-only film of YRF and for Mardaani 2, producer Aditya Chopra is going to ask for the same certification. Hence, whatever you see in the trailer will be retained in the film.”

The source adds, “The film has a very relatable plot and that would also add to the buzz. And watch out for Rani Mukerji! She has worked hard and has delivered a commendable performance, going by the trailer. YRF team is confident that she’ll walk away with a lot of praise for her performance. Everyone at YRF is in high spirits since their last film War was a blockbuster and biggest grosser of 2019 so far. And now for Mardaani 2, they appear very confident. It’s in fact heartening to see the sequel is not made to cash in on the franchise but because the makers had an important story to tell.”