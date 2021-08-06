Rani Mukerji to soon begin shoot of 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', heads out of India for month-long shoot

Actor Rani Mukerji is set to start filming for her next feature film "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" in the coming days.

Directed by Ashima Chibber of "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" fame, the drama presents an untold story of a mother's battle against an entire country.

According to a source, the 43-year-old actor, who was last seen in 2019 action drama "Mardaani 2", has left India for over a month-long shoot.

"Rani is set to start shooting the film in the next couple of days. Rani will be out of the country for over a month for this shoot.