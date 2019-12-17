Rani Mukerji reveals what she and hubby Aditya Chopra fight about the most

Rani Mukerji was recently at Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha and the 'Mardaani 2' actress opened up about her personal life. She spoke about what she and her husband Aditya Chopra fight about the most. She also spoke about how she's raising her daughter Adhira in an environment where rape crimes are at an all time high.

Rani Mukerji and Producer Aditya Chopra is just like every other married couple and the two get into arguments. In a segment Rani was asked what they fight about the most and she revealed that it's their daughter Adira.

She said, "When you are parenting a child, there will be conflicting ideas."

Rani also spilled the beans on how the two make up, she said whoever was the unreasonable one in the argument has to send the first message. And they patch up with each other over texts.

In Rani's latest outing 'Mardani 2' the film, her character superintendent of Police Shivani Shivaji Roy is set out to nab a serial rapist who tortures, rapes and brutally murders young women.

In the show, she also opened up about the increasing rape crimes in the country. The actress blamed it on the 'upbringing of men'. She also spoke about raising her daughter in this environment.

Rani says that she keeps reminding her daughter how strong she is by telling her, “You are the bravest, you are the strongest, you have more muscles than your papa, I am inculcating that in her brains from now only because I don’t want anybody in the world to tell her that she is not powerful or that she is not strong enough.”

On the film front, Without even a single promotional song in the film, Rani Mukerji's crime-thriller -- Mardaani 2 -- did a strong business on the first weekend and minted Rs 18.15 crore.