Rani Mukerji reveals her daughter Adira cried after watching THIS scene in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'; watch video

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji recently revealed that her daughter Adira started crying after seeing her 'pretending to cry' in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

The film, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shravari, will hit cinema halls on November 19.

In a video uploaded by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on their YouTube channel, Saif asked Rani if Adira had watched her on-screen before and she said, "She has seen me on-screen, in fact, she came for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' shoot with us to Abu Dhabi."

Saif also asked if Adira saw her cry onscreen and Rani replied, "She hasn’t, no, I have not seen because I tried to make her see 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' but the minute one of the scenes came where I was pretending to cry, she just started crying. I don’t think she is comfortable seeing me (cry) but she likes to see me dance onscreen and likes to see me when I’m doing something funny."

Take a look at the video here:

The 43-year-old actress also revealed recently that Adira ‘thoroughly loved’ 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

She added that it was amazing to see her reaction to the film, adding that Adira was laughing and rolling watching the mad comedy.

Adira is the daughter of Rani and Aditya Chopra. Rani tied the knot with Aditya in April 2014 at a private ceremony in Italy. The following year, the couple welcomed their daughter Adira.

Meanwhile, in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', Rani and Saif will be chasing a con-artist duo, the new Bunty and Babli, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, respectively.

The film is directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 04:39 PM IST