Rani Mukerji in Rs 1.7 Lakh Gucci outfit is turning heads at the airport

Rani Mukerji who is currently shooting for Mardaani 2 was spotted at the Airport in Mumbai on Friday. The actress last year returned to the big screen with a stellar performance like Hitchki, and is ready to bring back Shivani Shivaji Roy in the action packed franchise.

Returning home the actress was spotted in an all Gucci outfit making a statement while being her comfortable self. She was sporting a T-shirt with Gucci Tennis print and a GG Supreme print jogging pant with a cream shoulder bag, let down hair, aviator sunglasses and white Sneakers.