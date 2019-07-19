Rani Mukerji in Rs 1.7 Lakh Gucci outfit is turning heads at the airport

Rani Mukerji who is currently shooting for Mardaani 2 was spotted at the Airport in Mumbai on Friday. The actress last year returned to the big screen with a stellar performance like Hitchki, and is ready to bring back Shivani Shivaji Roy in the action packed franchise.
Returning home the actress was spotted in an all Gucci outfit making a statement while being her comfortable self. She was sporting a T-shirt with Gucci Tennis print and a GG Supreme print jogging pant with a cream shoulder bag, let down hair, aviator sunglasses and white Sneakers.
The outfit alone would cost around 1.7 lakh with the T-shirt worth $650 that is approximately 45 grand in Indian Rupees, and the Jogging pants worth $1800, Rs. 1.24 lakh. She pulls it off effortless with a charm of her own.
