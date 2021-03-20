Rani Mukerji Birthday Special: From 'Mardaani' to 'Black,' top 10 films of the powerful actress

Born on March 21, 1978, Rani Mukerji turns 43. Rani comes from a film-oriented family as her father Ram Mukerji was a director and one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios. Her mother Krishna was a playback singer.
Rani is a trained Odissi dancer. She began learning dance while she was in the tenth standard. The talented actress studied at Maneckji Cooper High School in Juhu, and later studied at Mithibai College in Mumbai.
The 'Mardaani' actress started her on-screen career with Biyer Phool, a Bengali film back in 1996. Her Hindi debut film was Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat which released the same year.
Rani's first commercial success was Ghulam in which she starred opposite Aamir Khan. Mukerji's breakthrough movie which established her on the big screen was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which released in 1998.
Karan Johar's directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, co-starring Shahrukh Khan and Kajol was a Blockbuster hit for which Rani received her first Filmfare Award in the Best Supporting Actress category.
Mukerji married filmmaker Aditya Chopra on April 21, 2014 in a private ceremony in Italy.
Here are the top 10 films starring Rani Mukerji
Saathiya
Saathiya was a remake of Tamil movie Alaipayuthey. The story was about a couple in love eloping from home. The movie was an instant hit and earned Rani the Filmfare Best Actress and a Filmfare Best actress nomination.
Har Dil jo Pyar karega
A remake of a Malayalam movie Chandralekha, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega was a critical and commercial success. Directed by Raj Kanwar, the movie starred Preity Zinta and Salman Khan in pivotal roles alongside Rani.
Hum Tum
Directed by Kunal Kohli, Hum Tum was a commercial success. Moreover, the amazing chemistry between Saif and Rani made this movie a big hit. Rani won the Award for the Best Actress for this movie.
Bunty Aur Babli
Starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles and Amitabh Bachchan in a supporting role, this Shaad Ali directed flick earned critical and commercial success. Rani essayed the role of a con in this one.
Yuva
This political drama by Mani Ratnam was a remake of a Tamil film Aaytha Ezhuthu in which Rani played a Bengali housewife. This film was again a hit and Rani received several Best Supporting Actress Awards for this flick.
Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna
This critically acclaimed romantic drama was a story of two unhappily married couple. The movie received 10 Filmfare nominations. The movie was widely appreciated for its subject matter and incredible performances.
No One Killed Jessica
Based on the real life murder of Jessica Lal, Rani Mukerji played the role of a reporter who leaves no stone unturned in getting things done her way. The movie was appreciated by fans and critics alike.
Mardaani
In this impressive thriller, Rani played the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a no nonsense cop who works hard to uncover a Delhi-based child trafficking cartel.
Laaga Chunari Mein Daag
This 2007 Hindi drama film directed by Pradeep Sarkar was well received by critics. Rani played the role of Vibhavari "Badki" / Natasha Sahay with great conviction.
Black
Probably one of the best movies ever made in Bollywood, the film narrates the story of Michelle McNally played by Rani Mukherjee, a deaf and blind woman, and her relationship with her teacher Debraj Sahai played by Amitabh Bachchan, an elderly alcoholic teacher. The film received widespread critical acclaim for its direction and performances.
