Rani Mukerji Birthday Special: From 'Mardaani' to 'Black,' top 10 films of the powerful actress

Born on March 21, 1978, Rani Mukerji turns 43. Rani comes from a film-oriented family as her father Ram Mukerji was a director and one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios. Her mother Krishna was a playback singer.

Rani is a trained Odissi dancer. She began learning dance while she was in the tenth standard. The talented actress studied at Maneckji Cooper High School in Juhu, and later studied at Mithibai College in Mumbai.

The 'Mardaani' actress started her on-screen career with Biyer Phool, a Bengali film back in 1996. Her Hindi debut film was Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat which released the same year.

Rani's first commercial success was Ghulam in which she starred opposite Aamir Khan. Mukerji's breakthrough movie which established her on the big screen was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which released in 1998.

Karan Johar's directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, co-starring Shahrukh Khan and Kajol was a Blockbuster hit for which Rani received her first Filmfare Award in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Mukerji married filmmaker Aditya Chopra on April 21, 2014 in a private ceremony in Italy.

Here are the top 10 films starring Rani Mukerji

Saathiya