Rangoli suspended by Twitter: Kangana's sister responds with whataboutery, says you can call 'PM terrorist and mock Hindu gods'

Kangana Ranaut's spokesperson and sister, Rangoli Chandel has finally responded to being suspended by Twitter. Chandel has called the micro-blogging site an 'American platform' that is 'absolutely biased and anti India'.

On Thursday, Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended after her problematic tweet on Moradabad's stone pelting incident. Ranaut's sister faced severe backlash for 'spreading fake news' and for using her platform for mongering hatred among communities. She has reacted to the suspension of her account and released a statement that read: "Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account"

Rangoli further added that she will not be using the micro-blogging app again. She said, "I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided."