Rangoli shares Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor's childhood picture and challenges his 'outsider' status

Rangoli Chandel, the sister and spokesperson of Kangana Ranaut is back at doing what she does the best- criticising Bollywood stars. The recent star who's at the receiving end of Rangoli Chandel's undistilled criticism is 'Gully Boy' star Ranveer Singh. Yes, you heard it right! Rangoli has now challenged Ranveer Singh's status of being an 'industry outsider.'

A twitter user shared a childhood picture of Ranveer Singh on Friday. The picture is from actress Sonam Kapoor's birthday party and Ranveer can be seen along with Sonam, Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

The user sarcastically wrote, "Look at this Outsider actor Ranveer Singh and his real struggle. Poor guy was attending parties in childhood with dharavi slum kids Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam kapoor. Such a Pity. MC Shera @SiddhantChturvD wud emphatise with him #AnanyaPanday would probably cry. #nepotism"