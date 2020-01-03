Rangoli shares Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor's childhood picture and challenges his 'outsider' status

Rangoli Chandel, the sister and spokesperson of Kangana Ranaut is back at doing what she does the best- criticising Bollywood stars. The recent star who's at the receiving end of Rangoli Chandel's undistilled criticism is 'Gully Boy' star Ranveer Singh. Yes, you heard it right! Rangoli has now challenged Ranveer Singh's status of being an 'industry outsider.'
A twitter user shared a childhood picture of Ranveer Singh on Friday. The picture is from actress Sonam Kapoor's birthday party and Ranveer can be seen along with Sonam, Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.
The user sarcastically wrote, "Look at this Outsider actor Ranveer Singh and his real struggle. Poor guy was attending parties in childhood with dharavi slum kids Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam kapoor. Such a Pity. MC Shera @SiddhantChturvD wud emphatise with him #AnanyaPanday would probably cry. #nepotism"
This was an obvious hit at Ananya Panday about her controversial comment on Nepotism.
Speaking of Nepotism, Kangana Ranaut who has always been vocal about the topic does not have an account on social media, but her sister Rangoli Chandel is known for speaking her mind through social media. Rangoli never shies away from expressing her thoughts and opinions on social media. And took to Twitter to challenge Ranveer Singh's outsider status.
She wrote, “People with rich parents who have access to connections and opportunities don’t qualify as outsiders, people coming from small villages who can’t speak English and studied in small schools, have no money to buy fancy clothes and treated badly because of these three factors even though they have huge talent and competence are the ones who need special attention and our compassion , let’s empower the underprivileged."
For those wondering how Ranveer, Sonam and Ranveer are in the same frame, Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor are cousins. Sonam in an interview had revealed that her mother is related to the Bhavnani's which makes them third-cousins.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)