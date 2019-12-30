Rangoli hits out at movies glorifying Dawood, Twitter asks what was Kangana Ranaut's first movie?

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is back at doing what she does best, lashing out at people. Calling herself as the actress’s spokesperson, Rangoli being her social media best was hitting at filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on his tweet on 'Contractors of Hinduism', however, Twitteratti weren't having have it and decided to pull some facts.

Filmmaker, director Anubhav Sinha wrote on the micro-blogging site," All those Contractors of Hinduism can obviously never be half as secular as Bollywood also they can’t be half as Hindu as Bollywood. Every movie shoot EVERY MORNING starts with nariyal breaking and Ganpati Bappa Morya. Whether Kashyap is Directing or Ali Abbas or Remo."

Rangoli decided to reply to his tweet and give her opinions. The social media star wrote, "Also in those movies Dawood and gangsters like him are glorified abuses and criminal activities are supposed to be cool, women beating and rapes item numbers are crowd pullers, Parsad and milk offered to deities along with murti pooja openly mocked and ridiculed"