Rangoli hits back at Shabana Azmi for comments about Kangana Ranaut, says 'why don't you stick to acting?'

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shabana Azmi called Kanagana Ranaut's comments 'outrageous' and said, "Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism. I’m glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news. Poor girl, why doesn’t she just do what she is best at, which is acting."

Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut, who still hasn't spoken about the same, is busy shooting her upcoming film 'Thalaivi'. She resumed the shoot after the COVID-19 locokdown break, on Monday.

'Thalaivi' is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.