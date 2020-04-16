Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended after controversial tweet on Moradabad stone pelting

Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account has been suspended after her controversial tweet on Moradabad stone pelting.

On Wednesday, in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, a team of doctors had gone to quarantine a few people in the area after two persons succumbed to the novel coronavirus. However, shockingly, people started pelting stones on the doctors. In the pelting, one doctor lost his life, while another one was held hostage. The cops accompanying them alleged fled during the pelting. Reportedly, the ambulance was completely destroyed. Rangoli Chandel had taken to Twitter to react on the incident.