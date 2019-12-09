Rangoli Chandel takes a jibe at Alia Bhatt for 'award fixing'

As she posses for the paparazzi, her manager can be heard saying, "Abhi toh nahi daloge na?"

To which the paps say they will upload it only after an hour.

The Twitter user who shared the video captioned the video, "Here is Alia Bhatt walking away with her Best Actress Award (backdoor exit) before the actual show began. Alia’s Manager: Abhi nahi Daaloge na? (Photos) Papz: Nahi ek ghante baad Alia’s M: Nahi 7 baje ke baad Papz: Okay 8 baje ke baad #AwardFixing #OnlyInBollywood #Exposed"

Rangoli Chandel obviously had something to say about this!

Kangana's sister who's known for taking hits at Bollywood stars on Twitter, shared the video and said, " Chalo itni honesty toh hai ki yeh kaam chup ke kar rahi ho, sabke samne nahin, achcha laga kuch toh bacha hai andar abhi bhi jo rok raha hai 😁"

Here's the video: