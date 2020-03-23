Rangoli Chandel shares adorable throwback picture on Kangana Ranaut’s birthday

Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut turns 33 today. The self-made diva has been in the news for her opinionated soul and daring personality, looks forward to another successful year ahead. Apart from the wishes piling up on social media, a special one was shared by her elder sister Rangoli Chandel.

Rangoli took to her Twitter handle and wished Kangana with a throwback picture featuring their father. She wrote, “Happy birthday Chotu ( on the left side) typical summer evening back in the 90’s Papa getting home work done, we look very calm but deep down even our bone marrow’s trembling.”