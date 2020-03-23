Rangoli Chandel shares adorable throwback picture on Kangana Ranaut’s birthday

Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut turns 33 today. The self-made diva has been in the news for her opinionated soul and daring personality, looks forward to another successful year ahead. Apart from the wishes piling up on social media, a special one was shared by her elder sister Rangoli Chandel.
Rangoli took to her Twitter handle and wished Kangana with a throwback picture featuring their father. She wrote, “Happy birthday Chotu ( on the left side) typical summer evening back in the 90’s Papa getting home work done, we look very calm but deep down even our bone marrow’s trembling.”
On work front, Kangana is currently working on two female-centric films this year – Thalaivi and Dhaakad.
In Thalaivi, Kangana will be essaying the role of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. At a media interaction a while back, Kangana had said that while she isn't entirely like Jayalalitha in real life, she does find certain similarities. "It is a big challenge to fit into Jayalalithaa's shoes because she was a glamorous actress like Aishwarya Rai, which I am not. But I do find a common point. She was a reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor. I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll (in films), and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels," she said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)