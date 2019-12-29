Rangoli Chandel sends legal notice to Forbes for ranking Kangana Ranaut low on Celebrity 100 List

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel who lashed out at Forbes last week for ranking her sister at the 70th rank on the Forbes Celebrity 100 List has sent the publication a legal notice.

For those who are unversed, Forbes published it's annual Celebrity 100 List earlier this month. Virat Kohli topped the list, while Bollywood stars, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone were among the top 10 on the list.

The 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List rankings were based on estimates of earnings through professions and endorsements of celebrities and estimates of their fame.

The 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' actress Kangana Ranaut ranked 70th on the list. This didn't go well with her sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel. A furious Rangoli took to Twitter to challenge the magazine to prove the income of these celebrities. She also claimed that, "Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll."

And now Rangoli shared on Twitter that she has sent a legal notice to Forbes. The tweet read," Dear ⁦@forbes_india⁩ our legal team has sent this notice to you, we haven’t received a reply yet, please tell us what are your sources and how come you claim to know Kangana’s income and financial worth, please reply fast or face the consequences "