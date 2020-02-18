Rangoli Chandel reacts to BEST Bus used in 'Gully Boy' winning a Filmfare Award!

Discontent over Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy winning big at Filmfare Awards 2020 raged on social media all through Monday and a netizen, not happy with merely trolling the awards function, vandalised the Wikipedia home page of the Awards.

In the list of winners over the years, next to the name of Gully Boy the user keyed in the words "paid award" in bracket. However, the original Wikipedia page was restored after a while.

Taking the string of events ahead, a portal called Faking News mentioned that the paid deal was made for 14 awards, but they managed to give 13 onstage. The one that was left, was giving to the bus that featured in the film. As hilarious as it sounds, it was shared by Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel.