Rangoli Chandel reacts to BEST Bus used in 'Gully Boy' winning a Filmfare Award!

Discontent over Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy winning big at Filmfare Awards 2020 raged on social media all through Monday and a netizen, not happy with merely trolling the awards function, vandalised the Wikipedia home page of the Awards.
In the list of winners over the years, next to the name of Gully Boy the user keyed in the words "paid award" in bracket. However, the original Wikipedia page was restored after a while.
Taking the string of events ahead, a portal called Faking News mentioned that the paid deal was made for 14 awards, but they managed to give 13 onstage. The one that was left, was giving to the bus that featured in the film. As hilarious as it sounds, it was shared by Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel.
She wrote, “I had promised myself not to think about it anymore as it’s heartbreaking to see who is meant to encourage art is shamelessly trying to crush the spirit of art n genuine talent by setting mediocre standards but this I couldn’t resist”
Rangoli earlier had lashed out at Filmfare for snubbing Kangana as the best actress in lead role and giving the black lady to Alia Bhatt. She wrote, “Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me”
While Gully Boy failed to make it to Oscars, it looked like it kind of made up for the loss by winning nearly all the major awards at Filmfare. By winning 13 awards, Gully Boy overtook Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan's Black, which had been honoured with 11 awards in 2006.
