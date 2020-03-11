Rangoli Chandel promises Kangana will stop acting if this happens

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has given an open challenge to the film industry and has promised that the former will stop acting if it happens.
'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut has prefered to abstain from social media. However, her sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel is an avid Twitter user and often makes headlines for her outlandish statements, on the micro-blogging site. Kangana's manager and sister has now given an open challenge to the industry. On Wednesday, while lashing out at 'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan, Rangoli tweeted, "My open challenge to the industry can any girl in today’s time solo carry a film above 60-70-80-100cr budget other than Kangana....??? If you give me a legit name Kangana will stop acting forever .... "
Here's her tweet:
This is just one of the many other tweets from Rangoli Chandel's Twitter rant, over Ahmed Khan's comment.
The 'Baaghi 3' director, in an interview with a media portal, was quoted as: "What happened after that 5 more people were planning to make a film on Rani of Jhansi, but seeing the bad condition of the film Manikarnika, they dropped their idea. Later, Kangana's film Dhakad was also announced, do you remember the film Dhakad, a teaser of that film was also revealed, which was good, but seeing Manikarnika's condition, Dhakad was canned."
This obviously didn't go well with Kangna's outspoken sister and she clapped back at Ahmed. She wrote, "Ha ha Arrey Khan Bhai saab, 155 crore ki film ko flop kehte ho, aapki film Baaghi3 ne 49 ka weekend kiya aur Manikarnika ne 45 ka, jayada peeche nahin hai aapse, Manikarnika ka 102 India karke dekhao phir baat karo, abhi toh aapke seetare gardish mein hain"
In another tweet Rangoli said, "With Uri third week being bigger than its first week and Thakeray clash no extended holiday, Manikarnika did 45cr weekend, Chillar Ahmad Khan after War success and huge franchise Solo release double of Manikarnika budget did 49 weekend."
She also went onto say that Ahmed has made a 'tacky' film and called him a 'failed', 'atrocious' filmmaker.
Rangoli later took to Twitter and claimed that the 'Baaghi 3' director had called Kangana to apologise to her, however, the 'Dhakaad' director will be sending Ahmed Khan a legal notice.
According to the makers of Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad', the film hasn't been shelved and Ahmed's statements are absolutely false. The high octane action film is currently in the pre-production staage and will go on floors by June, 2020.
