Rangoli Chandel promises Kangana will stop acting if this happens

'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut has prefered to abstain from social media. However, her sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel is an avid Twitter user and often makes headlines for her outlandish statements, on the micro-blogging site. Kangana's manager and sister has now given an open challenge to the industry. On Wednesday, while lashing out at 'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan, Rangoli tweeted, "My open challenge to the industry can any girl in today’s time solo carry a film above 60-70-80-100cr budget other than Kangana....??? If you give me a legit name Kangana will stop acting forever .... "

