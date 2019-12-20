Rangoli Chandel lashes out at Forbes, says Kangana pays more tax than all of them

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel who's known for being outspoken on Twitter, took to the micro-blogging website to lash out at Forbes India.

Forbes India shared their annual Celebrity 100 list this Thursday. Virat Kohli topped the list, while Bollywood stars, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone were among the top 10 on the list.

The 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List rankings were based on estimates of earnings through professions and endorsements of celebrities and estimates of their fame.

The 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' actress Kagana Ranaut ranked 70th on the list. This didn't go well with her sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel. A furious Rangoli took to Twitter to challenge the magazine to prove the income of these celebrities. She launched a thread lashing out at Forbes India.

Rangoli wrote, "Yeh @forbes_india ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll... show us who paid how much tax. You can’t just assume people’s income on what basis? Please reply ...Even Kangana doenst know how much she made in this year, only her accounts department and I know, we tell her all the details, and all that info is super confidential"