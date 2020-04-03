Rangoli Chandel attacks Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and other celebs for 'lame' videos

Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel often makes headlines for her controversial tweets. Chandel, who's an outspoken critic of Bollywood stars, called Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's #SafeHandChallange videos 'lame'. She also called celebrities 'fools' for taking up the challenge.

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone took the challenge as the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nominated them for it amid the coronavirus pandemic. Reacting to a tweet that mocked the celebrity #SafeHandsChallenge videos, Rangoli wrote, "nice one!!! those celebrities videos are so lame teaching how to turn the tap on create lather from soap how to rub your hands and wash off the soap, ha ha what fools "