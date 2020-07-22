Rangoli asks Mumbai Police to record Kangana Ranaut's statement - check out WhatsApp chat

In the chat, Rangoli is asking the Mumbai Police official to send the questions to Ranaut in order for her to record a statement that could help late actor Sushant Singh Rajput get 'justice'.

Ranaut has lashed out with strong words at what she refers to as the Nepo Mafia of Bollywood, saying it has dismantled the ambitions of upcoming actors and struggling outsiders.

Kangana, who has consistently voiced her views on the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has openly spoken about favouritism in the Hindi film industry towards the star kids, by the "gangs" of Bollywood, which she has often tagged as "movie mafia" and "Suicide Gang" of the industry.

Opening up on the subject, Kangana told IANS: "Well, for now it has taken a life, many careersÂ. it has just dismantled the very ambition of upcoming actors and struggling outsiders. It has caused a lot of damage. How to dismantle it? We need to talk about it. In many ways it will prepare outsiders."

She added: "Eventually, when a single human being -- talented, extraordinary, genius -- is suppressed to death and killed systematically for petty egos, for petty gains, the offenders don't have a happily ever-after. It's not a world they are rewarded for," she said.

Kangana feels a "collective consciousness" has woken up and people are now questioning the star system that victimises outsiders.

"Like I had said, we don't want them to be hanged but they can also not sail through it," she said of the 'movie mafia'.

The actress recalled that she was shocked the most when she read an obituary for Sushant by filmmaker Karan Johar, whom she called "intolerant" towards outsiders and has referred to a "flagbearer of nepotism" who only backed industry kids.

"I mean is he (Karan) planning to make another victim like that? I was shocked. So, they are preparing to continue with this ganging up on individuals, and he is pretty sure that he will face more people like that and at that time he may just reach out to that person," she said.