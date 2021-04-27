'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth takes a subtle dig at Anupam Kher for 'Aayega toh Modi hi' tweet

Reacting to the tweet, a user wrote, "So good to see you and @AnupamPKher both play your characters from Rang de Basanti in real life."

Another commented, "Sir now I understand, why you killed your father in Rang de Basanti."

"How incredible, how inspiring ! You essayed the role of a free voice in Rang De Basanti while @AnupamPKher played the villainous part and your father. Amazing how both of you have stuck to that script in real life too. A lifelong admirer," read a comment.

For the unversed, Anupam recently came under fire for his tweet about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

When a journalist tweeted about how India is reeling under a devastating wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals across the country are facing acute shortage of beds, medical oxygen and other supplies due to incompetence of Modi government, Anupam shared a lengthy note on Twitter.

The actor tweeted in Hindi: "Yes !! It is too much. Even by your own standards. Corona is a disaster. For the whole world. We have never faced this epidemic before. It is important to criticize the government. We should be hurt. But it is also our responsibility to deal with it. Do not be alarmed. Aayega toh Modi hi!! Jai Ho."