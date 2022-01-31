'Rang De Basanti' actor Kunal Kapoor and wife Naina Bachchan blessed with a baby boy

Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Sharing the news on social media, Kunal wrote, "To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings."

Kunal made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with 'Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities' opposite Tabu in a directorial by late renowned painter M.F. Husain. Kunal Kapoor has been in the industry for nearly two decades and has featured in popular Hindi films such as "Rang De Basanti", "Bachna Ae Haseeno", "Don 2", "Dear Zindagi" besides "Raag Desh" to name a few.

Between 2018 to 2020, he has only featured in a handful of Hindi movies like "Gold" and "Koi Jaane Na' before entering the OTT space with "The Empire".

In 2015, he married Naina Bachchan, niece of Amitabh Bachchan, in a private family ceremony in Seychelles.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 03:19 PM IST