'Random strangers feel the need to aggressively convince me': Rhea Kapoor on refusing to observe Karva Chauth

Producer-cum-stylist Rhea Kapoor, who got married to her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani is known as a trendsetter. From choosing ivory over red as her trousseau to refusing a stereotypical big fat Indian wedding, Rhea is the contemporary Indian bride. She is nothing like her predecessors. The importance she gives to individualism, value for money, quality and utility is far from what a typical bride would does.

Recently, Rhea took to her Instagram stories and penned down a note stating her reason for rejecting collaborations ahead of Karva Chauth.

Karva Chauth, once a Hindu religious custom, now has blown into a widespread festival celebrated by couples all across India. With the portrayal of the custom in movies and daily soaps, most Indian couples are adhering to the age-old tradition because of its glamorization on screen.

The fast is observed with great pomp and show across communities in different parts of India. Married women of the family come together before sunset to listen to the Karva Chauth vrat Katha and break the fast together.

Sharing her opinion on the same, Rhea wrote, “Hi. Happy Sunday. Respectfully please don't reach out to me for karva chauth gifting or collabs. It's not something Karan or I believe in. We respect other couples who partake and can even enjoy the festivities while they do. It's just not for me. Or us. So, the last thing I want to do is promote something I don't believe in and don't really agree with the spirit it comes from”.

“For now, I feel like if we take care of ourselves and each other we should be good. I only write this because it seems random strangers feel the need to aggressively convince me that I'm being ‘silly’, ‘have to do it’, 'it's my first'. No, thank you. let's move on? If you read this thank you for giving a sh*t. I hope you enjoy your Sunday,” she added.

Rhea, who's the younger daughter of Anil Kapoor and his costume designer wife Sunita, is known for producing films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'.

Karan Boolani has been working with Anil Kapoor's production house and most recently co-directed the Netflix series 'Selection Day' based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:16 AM IST