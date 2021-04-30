Randhir Kapoor to sell ancestral RK House to move closer to wife Babita, daughters Kareena, Karisma: Report

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, is reportedly selling the ancestral RK House in Chembur and shift to Bandra, to live closer to his wife Babita, and daughter Kareena, Karisma.

According to a report by Times of India, Randhir has bought a place near Mount Mary's church which is being done up, but is taking longer ever since the COVID-19 cases have surged.

Ever since the demise of Rajiv and Rishi Kapoor, Randhir has been feeling lonely at the RK House and hence wants to sell it and move out.

The actor further added that his parents Raj and Krishna Kapoor had told him that he can stay in the house as long as he wants to, but the day he decides to sell it, the proceeds will be divided among the siblings Rishi, Rajiv, Ritu, and Rima.