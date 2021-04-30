Randhir Kapoor to sell ancestral RK House to move closer to wife Babita, daughters Kareena, Karisma: Report

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, is reportedly selling the ancestral RK House in Chembur and shift to Bandra, to live closer to his wife Babita, and daughter Kareena, Karisma.
According to a report by Times of India, Randhir has bought a place near Mount Mary's church which is being done up, but is taking longer ever since the COVID-19 cases have surged.
Ever since the demise of Rajiv and Rishi Kapoor, Randhir has been feeling lonely at the RK House and hence wants to sell it and move out.
The actor further added that his parents Raj and Krishna Kapoor had told him that he can stay in the house as long as he wants to, but the day he decides to sell it, the proceeds will be divided among the siblings Rishi, Rajiv, Ritu, and Rima.
In 2019, realty firm Godrej Properties announced the acquisition of iconic R K Studios’ land in Chembur.
Back then Randhir had said, “This property in Chembur has been of tremendous significance to my family over the many decades that R K Studios has operated from there. We…have chosen Godrej Properties to script a new chapter for this location and build upon its rich history."
As of now, Randhir has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there's nothing to worry," Dr Santosh Shetty, Kokilaben hospital, told PTI.
Kapoor, who is the eldest son of actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, lost his younger brothers - Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor, 58, within a span of a year.
Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv died following a heart attack in February this year. Kapoor is best known for his roles in "Kal Aaj Aur Kal", "Jeet", "Jawani Diwani", "Lafange", "Raampur Ka Lakshman", "Haath Ki Safai" among others.
He married actor Babita but they separated later.
