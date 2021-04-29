Randhir Kapoor hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been hospitalised, authorities at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital confirmed on Thursday.

"Veteran actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for Covid-19 treatment last night. His condition remains stable," Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said in a statement.