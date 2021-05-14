Randhir Kapoor discharged from hospital, says 'I am feeling absolutely fine'

Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor was discharged from the hospital on Friday. On April 29, he was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital for COVID-19 treatment. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit ICU.

On May 2, he was moved out of the ICU. Giving an update on his health, he had also informed that he will be discharged soon.

Earlier today, Kapoor talked to ETimes and said that he was in the best hands at the hospital and he didn’t need oxygen support while fighting COVID-19.

He added that he is 'feeling absolutely fine' and said that he will meet people in a few days.

Earlier, when he was shifted from the ICU he had told news agency PTI, "I am doing much better. I was there in the ICU for a day and then they moved me out because I didn't have any breathlessness or needed oxygen. I had a high temperature. I am better now. I am anxious to get out. My children told me to get into the hospital (given the COVID-19 scenario)."