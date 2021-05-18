Randhir Kapoor discharged from hospital post COVID-19 recovery

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who was admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, has been discharged, a hospital source said Tuesday.

The 74-year-old actor returned home on Sunday from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was under treatment since April 28.

"(Randhir Kapoor) He is doing well and was discharged from the hospital on Sunday," a hospital insider told PTI.