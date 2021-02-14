Randhir Kapoor Birthday Special: Unseen pictures of the 'Daboo' of Bollywood

Randhir Kapoor was born in Chembur, Bombay on 15th February 1947 to the legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Krishan Kapoor. He did many successful Hindi films and also had a good stint as a director and producer.

Randhir attended Colonel Brown Cambridge School in Dehradun. He is elder brother of Rishi Kapoor and Rajeev Kapoor who were also active in Hindi cinema. Randhir's debut Bollywood film was 'Do Ustaad' in which he appeared as a child actor.

As a main lead, his first appearance on silver screen came through 'Kal Aaj aur Kal' which was released in 1971. The actor acted as a producer to the 1991 hit 'Heena' which did well at the box-office.

Randhir Kapoor married actress Babita Shivdasani back in 1971. He is the proud father of two great actresses, Kareena and Karishma Kapoor who have delivered numerous hits on the box-office.

Randhir Kapoor did deliver a few hits in his career but after a string of underperforming flicks, he decided to distance himself from the limelight. After a long break, he made a comeback in Bollywood through Houseful 2 in which he acted alongside his younger brother Rishi Kapoor.

Here are some unseen pictures of Randhir Kapoor-