Randhir Kapoor Birthday Special: From 'Jawani Diwani' to 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal', 5 best movies of the actor

Born on February 15, 1947, Randhir Kapoor is the son of actor–filmmaker Raj Kapoor, grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor and the brother of late actor Rishi Kapoor.

He was an established actor of the 1970s, however, his career declined in the early 1980s, following which he rarely appeared in films.

After working as a child artist in 'Shree 420', Randhir made his acting and direction debut with a leading role in 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal'.

He also starred in movies like 'Jeet', 'Hamrahi', 'Jawani Diwani', 'Lafange', 'Ponga Pandit', 'Raampur Ka Lakshman' and 'Haath Ki Safai'. His career failed to propel forward after 1985, after which he quit acting for over a decade.

In recent years, Randhir occasionally returned to films with his biggest commercial success, 'Housefull'.

He is married to actress Babita since 1971, with whom he has two daughters, actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

Here are some of his best movies:

1. Shree 420

The film centers on Raj Kapoor, a poor but educated orphan who comes to Bombay with dreams of being successful. Raj's character is influenced by Charlie Chaplin's 'little tramp'. Randhir has a small role in the song 'Pyaar Hua Iqrar Hua' along with his brother Rishi Kapoor and sister Ritu.

2. Kal Aaj Aur Kal

Directed by Randhir, the film's USP is the appearance of three generations of the famous Kapoor family starring Prithviraj Kapoor, his son Raj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's son Randhir in his acting debut. The film also stars Babita.

3. Raampur Ka Lakshman

The story revolves around Kedarnath Bhargav and his wife Laxmi and sons, Ram and Lakshman. They get separated, Ram gets abducted by a criminal while Lakshman played by Randhir stays with his father.

4. Jawani Diwani

The movie is about Vijay played by Randhir and Neeta played by Jaya Bhadhuri who is the daughter of a Thakur, and they fall in love. However, things change after he finds out that she has been promised to another man in marriage.

5. Housefull 2

The movie is the second part of the 'Housefull' film franchise and has a star-studded cast. In the movie, four men join hands to date and marry the women of their dreams by changing their identities and deceiving their prospective fathers-in-law. Randhir plays the character of one of the father-in-laws.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 05:44 PM IST