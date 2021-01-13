Randeep Hooda, Urmila Matondkar and other Bollywood celebs share wishes for agitating farmers on Lohri

While Bollywood actors, filmmakers, singers and others expressed warm wishes to their followers on the festival of Lohri on Wednesday, a section of B-Towners shared their hope and prayers for the farmers who have been protesting against the three new Central farm laws that were enacted last year.

Actor Randeep Hooda tweeted: "Greetings and best wishes for #Lohri, #Pongal , #Bihu, #MakarSankranti and #Uttarayan. On this auspicious occasion, I hope we begin the new year with both our providers and our govt working together and unitedly benefiting this great nation."