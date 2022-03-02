Randeep Hooda undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital

The news of actor Randeep Hooda getting injured on the sets of 'Inspector Avinash' had been doing the rounds recently. As soon as the news came out, fans have been pouring in get well soon wishes to the actor. It seems that Randeep will have to endure a little more pain before it gets all better. As per sources, Randeep is scheduled to have knee surgery today in Mumbai.

The same sources add that Randeep is not in a lot of pain but the doctors have advised him to go for surgery. He was admitted on March 1 in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital.

In the past too, Randeep was injured while filming a project but he made sure to complete the schedule and then take a rest.

For those unaware, Randeep had injured himself on the sets of 'Inspector Avinash' while he was shooting for an action sequence along with his co-star Amit Sial. Despite being in pain, Hooda made sure that he gets treatment only after completing the sequence.

Also, this is the same knee that the actor injured while filming an action sequence for Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe' in the year 2021.

On the work front, Randeep has an interesting lineup of projects ahead. He recently revealed his first look from his upcoming Netflix original 'CAT'. He will also be seen opposite Ileana D’Cruz in 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely'.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:10 PM IST