Randeep Hooda shares his impressive look in upcoming crime thriller CAT

Randeep Hooda on Wednesday dropped an exclusive picture of his look in the soon-to-be-released crime thriller 'CAT'.

He shared the photo on Instagram wherein he can be seen sporting a leather jacket and a turban, giving the audience a peek into his character in the series.

Loading View on Instagram

"#CAT is outta the bag! Here's a glimpse into the world of #Cat," he wrote along with the picture.

'CAT' revolves around an innocent man, thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers. It is power packed crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands.

'CAT' will be Hooda's second outing with Netflix. Earlier, he had starred in 'Extraction' in which he shared screen space with Hollywood Superstar Chris Hemsworth.

If reports are to be believed, Russo Brothers may announce an 'Extraction' spinoff based on Saju, the character played by Hooda.

CAT is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and co-directed by Rupinder Chahal and Anutej Singh.

Apart from CAT, Hooda has a number of films lined up for him in 2022. He will be seen in an upcoming web series 'Inspector Avinash' and Sony Pictures' ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ alongside Ileana D'cruz.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:16 PM IST