Randeep Hooda reunites with Netflix for web series 'CAT', check out the first look

After the super success of 'Extraction', Randeep Hooda is all set for another outing with Netflix. The actor will be seen essaying the lead role in a Netflix Global original that has been named 'CAT'.

CAT revolves around an innocent man, thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers. It is power packed crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands.

In the first look of CAT with a backdrop of guns and drugs, Randeep Hooda looks fierce with a gash right across his face. Complete with a beard and turban, it looks like Hooda has once again done a deep dive to portray the nuances of the character.

The show has been produced by Balwinder Singh Janjua and Panchali Chakraverty.

Speaking about his second association with Netflix and the show ‘CAT’, Hooda said, “‘CAT’ has all the elements to appeal to a global audience. It has given me an opportunity to explore new facets as an actor in a simple but intriguing script. Can’t wait to see the audience reaction to the series.”

Over the past few years, Hooda has delivered applause-worthy performances in films such as 'Highway', 'Sarabjit', 'Sultan', 'Sahib, Biwi and Gangster', 'Main Aur Charles' and 'Rangrasiya' to name a few.

In 'Extraction', he played a major role and shared screen space with Hollywood Superstar Chris Hemsworth. The action thriller not only got rave reviews but was loved by people across the globe.

If reports are to be believed, Russo Brothers may announce an 'Extraction' spinoff based on Saju, the character played by Hooda.

Produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment, CAT is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and co-directed by Rupinder Chahal and Anutej Singh.

Apart from CAT, Randeep has several other projects lined up for 2022. He will be seen in an upcoming web series 'Inspector Avinash' and Sony Pictures' ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ alongside Ileana D'cruz.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:16 PM IST