Randeep Hooda receives flak for 'casteist and sexist' joke on Mayawati after old video goes viral

The video left netizens outraged and several users called the actor 'casteist and misogynistic'

Reacting to the viral video, CPIML leader and activist Kavita Krishnan commented, "Not a “joke” @RandeepHooda . You notice no one makes “jokes” saying a male politician is too ugly to f***? You are doing what casteist, misogynist, insecure t**ds do when confronted with women whose strength they fear: attack the woman as unattractive."

Another commented: "those who portray deep sensitivity on the screen are totally lacking in empathy and emotional intelligence in reality -case in point is Anupam Kher and this turd of a human."

"This not only disgusting but extremely misogynistic too! Joke is on you and your upbringing Mr Hooda, I don’t know what sanskar your parents gave to you but I’ll feel sorry for your kids if you ever have one," read a comment.

Check out the reactions here: