Randeep Hooda receives flak for 'casteist and sexist' joke on Mayawati after old video goes viral

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who was recently seen in Salman Khan's upcoming Eid biggie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', found himself in the midst of a controversy after an old video him went viral on the internet, on Wednesday.
The video shows Hooda telling a sexist joke on former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati.
Sharing the clip on Twitter, a user slammed the actor and wrote, "If this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards Dalit women, i don’t know what will. the ‘joke’, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed."
The video left netizens outraged and several users called the actor 'casteist and misogynistic'
Reacting to the viral video, CPIML leader and activist Kavita Krishnan commented, "Not a “joke” @RandeepHooda . You notice no one makes “jokes” saying a male politician is too ugly to f***? You are doing what casteist, misogynist, insecure t**ds do when confronted with women whose strength they fear: attack the woman as unattractive."
Another commented: "those who portray deep sensitivity on the screen are totally lacking in empathy and emotional intelligence in reality -case in point is Anupam Kher and this turd of a human."
"This not only disgusting but extremely misogynistic too! Joke is on you and your upbringing Mr Hooda, I don’t know what sanskar your parents gave to you but I’ll feel sorry for your kids if you ever have one," read a comment.
Check out the reactions here:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)