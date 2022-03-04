Randeep Hooda Health Update: 'Radhe' actor's knee surgery successful

On 2nd March, actor Randeep Hooda underwent a knee surgery at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. The injury took place while he was shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming OTT series, 'Inspector Avinash'.

As per the news from the set, Randeep had taken some medications for the injury. Before that, he made sure that he completed his ongoing action sequence with his fellow actor, Amit Sial.

For those unversed, this is the same knee injury that Randeep had while filming an action sequence for Salman Khan starter, 'Radhe' in the year 2021. The surgery went successfully and the actor is seen smiling all way long.

On the work front, Randeep has an interesting lineup ahead. He recently revealed his first look from his upcoming Netflix original 'CAT'.

This is not all, he will also be seen opposite Ileana D’Cruz, in his upcoming movie 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely'. In addition to this, Randeep is also engaged in 'Inspector Avinash', which will be released on an OTT platform soon.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 11:10 AM IST