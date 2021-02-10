Ranbir, Kareena Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain summoned by ED in money laundering case: Report

For the unversed, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik was summoned by the ED in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a private firm. Later, his two sons -- Purvesh Sarnaik and Vihang Sarnaik were also summoned.

The ED had reportedly found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the private firm, Top Securities Group and Sarnaik.

The ED had questioned Vihang for five hours on November 24 after detaining him during the raids on the premises of Sarnaik's house and the private firm.

The economic offences watchdog has already arrested a close aide of Sarnaik, Amit Chandole, the promoter of the Tops Securities Group, in the case. Chandole was arrested during the November 24 searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane, including those related to the Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians.

