'Ranbir, Kareena are superstars only because...': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on nepotism

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has weighed in on the nepotism debate and said that his brother Ranbir and cousins -- Kareena and Karisma's success 'comes purely from their talent'.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Riddhima said that even though being star kids got Ranbir, Karisma and Kareena exposure, their work has spoken for itself.

The jewellery designer said that irrespective of the profession, star kids are often accused of having an advantage. Riddhima added that even though a family name can help people grab eyeballs, it is their work that needs to speak for itself.