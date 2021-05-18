'Ranbir, Kareena are superstars only because...': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on nepotism

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has weighed in on the nepotism debate and said that his brother Ranbir and cousins -- Kareena and Karisma's success 'comes purely from their talent'.
In a recent interview with a leading daily, Riddhima said that even though being star kids got Ranbir, Karisma and Kareena exposure, their work has spoken for itself.
The jewellery designer said that irrespective of the profession, star kids are often accused of having an advantage. Riddhima added that even though a family name can help people grab eyeballs, it is their work that needs to speak for itself.
"If I were to become an actress, I'd be told that it was a given since my family is into films," she told timesofindia.com. However, her brother and cousins have proved that their success comes purely from their talent, she said.
Riddhima added that they are only superstars because they are 'great at what they are doing'.
Riddhima Kapoor, born to Bollywood star couple - Rishi and Neetu - is the elder sister of 'Sanju' actor Ranbir Kapoor.
She married her childhood sweetheart Bharat Sahni on 25 January 2006.
The 39-year-old is the mother of Samaira Sahni, who has made several special appearances in Neetu's Instagram posts.
On the professional front, Ridhima Kapoor Sahni is a successful fashion and jewellery designer.
The creative head for ‘R’ Jewelry is also a yoga enthusiast and often shares videos of herself nailing some difficult poses on her Instagram.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)