Ranbir Kapoor’s swanky Range Rover comes with a heavy price tag

On personal front, Ranbir, who has been in a relationship with Alia Bhatt for a while now is said to be hunting for honeymoon destinations that has added fuel to the wedding rumours.

According to a report by SpotboyE, Ranbir and Alia have 'begun scouting for the perfect honeymoon destination.' The report also suggests that the actors are considering lavish locations like like Bahamas, Finland and Gstaad in Swtizerland.

Speaking of the wedding, there have been several signs floating in the universe that 2020’s biggest Bollywood wedding will happen for sure. Yes, Ranbir and Alia will “most definitely” tie the knot this year, probably in the winter season.

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama had reported a source mentioning, “By that time both of them hope to clear all their pending assignments. Ranbir and Alia have decided to take at least a month off for their wedding. And for that to happen they need to complete their underproduction films.”

“Ranbir can clear the decks for the wedding sooner rather than later. Alia is far busier of the two. They will wait until November-December 2020 for their wedding,” added the source.