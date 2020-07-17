Ranbir Kapoor’s lookalike from Kashmir passes away

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's doppelganger from Kashmir, Junaid Shah, has passed away. The model and aspiring actor died of cardiac arrest. He breathed his last on Thursday night in Ellahi Bagh, Srinagar area of Kashmir’s district.

Junaid Shah, an aspiring actor and model from Srinagar, shot to fame because of his uncanny resemblance to the 'Sanju' actor. Shah was quite popular on social media, where he shared pictures of himself and left netixens baffled over how similar he looked to Ranbir. Junaid not only garnered the attention of the 'Barfi' actor's fans, but also his late father Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor had once shared Junaid's pictures on Twitter and said, "OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double."