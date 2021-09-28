e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 05:07 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Shamshera' unveiled on his birthday

Without sharing too much, the camera focuses on Ranbir's intense eyes. The actor is flaunting long hair and has a mark on his forehead.
IANS
Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Shamshera' unveiled on his birthday |

Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Shamshera' unveiled on his birthday |

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 on Tuesday and to treat his fans on the occasion Yash Raj Films shared a glimpse of the actor's look from his upcoming film 'Shamshera'.

Without sharing too much, the camera focuses on Ranbir's intense eyes. The actor is flaunting long hair and has a mark on his forehead.

The poster has 'A legend will rise' and '18th March 2022' written on it.

Ranbir has been paired opposite Vaani Kapoor in this action spectacle. Directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' will also have Sanjay Dutt playing the nemesis to Ranbir's character.

The actor will also be seen in upcoming films 'Brahmastra' and 'Animal'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Ranbir Kapoor turns 39: Neetu, Riddhima wish him with throwback family pics featuring Alia Bhatt

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 05:08 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal