Ranbir Kapoor turns 39: Neetu, Riddhima wish him with throwback family pics featuring Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 39th birthday on Tuesday (September 28).

Fans have flooded social media platforms with wishes and birthday greeting for the actor and to make his day even more special, Ranbir's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni posted adorable wishes for him.

Taking to Instagram, Riddhima posted a throwback family photo featuring Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Samaira and Ranbir's ladylove, actress Alia Bhatt.

"To my ‘rockstar’ bro -Here’s wishing you a very happy b’day !!!!! We love you so much #youngerbutwiser," she captioned the post.

Loading View on Instagram

Neetu Kapoor also posted a throwback photo from New Year's party on Instagram. "Happy birthday my Hearbeat. love n blessings in abundance," she wrote along with a couple of heart emojis.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, Ranbir is reportedly celebrating his birthday in Jodhpur with Alia. The lovebirds were seen walking out of Jodhpur airport on Sunday.

Reportedly, the actors are staying at an exotic resort in the city. Away from the city buzz, they are currently in one of the most beautiful and romantic locations.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other for almost three years now and they are likely to tie the knot soon.

They are often spotted spending time with each other's families. Recently, Ranbir joined Alia to celebrate her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's birthday.

In one of his interviews earlier this year, Ranbir acknowledged his relationship with Alia and said that he would have got married this year, had there not been a pandemic situation. He also shared that he is hoping to get married in 2021.

Ranbir said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic had not entered our lives but I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon.”

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:36 AM IST