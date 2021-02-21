Ranbir Kapoor to star in sequel of Aamir Khan's 'PK', confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who had a special cameo in Aamir Khan's 'PK', will play the lead role in the sequel of the 2014 film, revealed producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

In a recent interview the 'Shikara' filmmaker revealed that the makers are just waiting for writer Abhijat Joshi to come up with a script for the second installment.

"We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir [Kapoor’s character landing on the planet] towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it," he was quoted as saying by Mid Day.

The director said that their main goal isn't making money but making cinema. If making money was the goal, they would've made 'six to seven Mumnna Bhai and two to three PK,' he said.