Ranbir Kapoor to star in sequel of Aamir Khan's 'PK', confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who had a special cameo in Aamir Khan's 'PK', will play the lead role in the sequel of the 2014 film, revealed producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
In a recent interview the 'Shikara' filmmaker revealed that the makers are just waiting for writer Abhijat Joshi to come up with a script for the second installment.
"We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir [Kapoor’s character landing on the planet] towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it," he was quoted as saying by Mid Day.
The director said that their main goal isn't making money but making cinema. If making money was the goal, they would've made 'six to seven Mumnna Bhai and two to three PK,' he said.
This will mark Ranbir Kapoor's second collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. They've previously worked together in Sanjay Dutt's biopic - 'Sanju'.
Aamir Khan's satirical drama film also featured Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput.
It revolves around an innocent alien who's stranded on planet Earth after losing his communication device. The climax of the comedy flick showed the 'Sanju' actor- who's also playing an alien from another planet, landing on Earth.
Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan's upcoming next, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. It will release on Holi, 18th March 2022.
The shooting of the yet untitled Rom-Com commenced this January in Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been paired together for the first time in this film. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.