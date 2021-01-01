Ranbir Kapoor to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra

Big news for 2021 as Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who had been MIA from the screen ever since his 2018 release ‘Sanju’, has now been roped in for filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.
Sandeep is best known for ‘Arjun Reddy’ and its Hindi remake ‘Kabir Singh’ featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
‘Animal’ will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra.
The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures, and Murad Khetani of Cine1Studios.
Ranbir is celebrating New Year with his girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt at Ranthambore in Rajasthan.
He was accompanied by ex-flame Deepika Padukone, her husband Ranveer Singh, along with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan.
In a recent interview, Ranbir acknowledged his relationship with Alia and said that he would have got married this year, had there not been a pandemic situation. He also shared that he is hoping to get married in 2021.
On work front, Ranbir will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’, directed by Ayan Mukerji, who called the shots on the Ranbir Kapoor hits "Wake Up Sid" (2009) and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" (2013) before this.
The film is touted as the first of an ambitious superhero action trilogy, and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
Besides that, he will also be seen in ’Shamshera’ co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, the film stars Kapoor in a double role.