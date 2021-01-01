Ranbir Kapoor to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra

Big news for 2021 as Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who had been MIA from the screen ever since his 2018 release ‘Sanju’, has now been roped in for filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.

Sandeep is best known for ‘Arjun Reddy’ and its Hindi remake ‘Kabir Singh’ featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

‘Animal’ will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra.

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures, and Murad Khetani of Cine1Studios.