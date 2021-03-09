Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; quarantined at home, on medication

Ranbir’s diagnosis comes months after Neetu tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress along with co-star Varun Dhawan was infected while shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

According to a source close to the family, Neetu, 62, was flown back to Mumbai after Ranbir made necessary arrangements.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in the fantasy-adventure Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji.

It is billed as a three-film series, which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

He has committed to play a dacoit in Karan Malhotra's period adventure film Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir also has the untitled Luv Ranjan romantic-comedy alongside Shraddha Kapoor scheduled to open theatrically on March 18 next year.

Besides that, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal is also headlined by Ranbir, and is scheduled to be released during Dusshera next year.

Ranbir, who had a special cameo in Aamir Khan's PK, will play the lead role in the sequel to the 2014 film, revealed producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

All in all, Ranbir has a massive line-up of films ahead.