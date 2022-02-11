Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera' to release on July 22 - watch video

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Shamshera' announced its release date. The film which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will hit the screens on July 22.

Yash Raj Films took to its Twitter handle and dropped a teaser where Sanjay, Vaani, and Ranbir introduce ‘Shamshera’.

Ranbir says, "Karam se Dacait, Dharam Se Azad.”

YRF tweeted, "A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

'Shamshera', produced by Yash Raj Films, is said to be a dacoit drama set in the 19th century. It will chronicle the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:50 AM IST