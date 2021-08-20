Ranbir Kapoor spotted kissing Alia Bhatt in this unseen picture

Advertisement

Bollywood’s actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been headlining for their romance over the last couple of years.

While Alia doesn’t shy away from posting pictures on social media that subtly hint her love for Ranbir, the latter reportedly has a secret account that nobody knows of.

It is only on rare occasions such as birthdays and film projects that fans get to see the duo together in one frame.

However, recently a post has gone viral that shows Ranbir lovingly kissing Alia who is seated in his arms.

The picture was shared by Alia's stylist Lakshmi Lehr who ideally wanted to show the actress's marron co-ord set with lotus motifs. However, in no time, fans noticed that the wall in the background had a photo frame of the two.

Check out the picture below.

In a recent interview, Ranbir acknowledged his relationship with Alia and said that he would have got married this year, had there not been a pandemic situation. He also shared that he is hoping to get married in 2021.

Ranbir said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic had not entered our lives but I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon.”

On the work front, Alia who was last seen in 'Sadak 2', will next feature in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is expected to arrive in theatres later this year.

She will also be seen in the forthcoming movie 'Brahmastra' alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

The 'Highway' actor will also feature in the multi-starrer magnum opus 'RRR', helmed by S.S. Rajamouli. It also stars NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris.

Alia is currently shooting for the upcoming dark comedy 'Darlings', in which she is starring and producing via her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner.

She also has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Takht' in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in 'Sanju', the biopic of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in 'Shamshera', co-starring Vaani Kapoor. He is currently working on 'Animal' and an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 09:40 AM IST