Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's untitled Luv Ranjan film to release in January 2023

Luv Ranjan’s next directorial featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has got a release date.

The yet-untitled film will release on January 26, 2023, on the occasion of India’s Republic Day.

Earlier this year, the makers had announced that the Ranbir-Shraddha starrer will release in Holi 2022. However, now the new theatrical release date of the movie has built the anticipation even further.

After delivering back to back super hits like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, Luv Ranjan is currently busy finishing the romantic comedy.

While there has been a lot of speculations regarding the other cast of the film and its story, the details of the highly-anticipated project has been kept under wraps by the makers.

But the news of Ranbir and Shraddha sharing the screen space for the first time has got the audience quite excited. Interestingly, the movie also marks the first time collaboration between Ranbir and Luv.

It’s learnt that the makers are in Delhi to start the last leg of shoot in India.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the film will also feature Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

Besides this film, Ranbir Kapoor has Karan Malhotra's 'Shamshera' and fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji, awaiting release.

Whereas, Shraddha Kapoor is said to be collaborating with director Vishal Furia for a film in which she will play the role of a 'naagin', a shape-shifting serpent.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:45 PM IST